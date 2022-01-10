South Forsyth Middle School student becomes 2022 Forsyth County Schools Spelling Bee champion

A student from South Forsyth Middle School was named the 2022 Forsyth County Schools Spelling Bee Champion on Saturday, Jan. 8, correctly spelling the winning word — “pharaoh.”

With his win, Nimal Murugan will be heading to Georgia Association of Educators’ Region 2 Spelling Bee next month for a chance to advance to state and national competitions later in the year.

Murugan will be attending the next competition with first runner-up Sharanya Vats from North Forsyth Middle, second runner-up Aarna Addicam from Kelly Mill Elementary, and third runner-up Advika Ajay from Shiloh Point Elementary schools.

Ronit Rajpurohit placed fifth and will serve as the alternate.

More than 30 students from Forsyth County’s elementary and middle schools participated in the annual district spelling bee, each of the participants having won the school’s individual spelling bee competition.

The next competition will take place at Etowah High School on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Here are the other winners from this year’s spelling bee:

Saisha Deshpande, Big Creek ES;

Satwik Bodhireddy, Brandywine ES;

Devansh Kant, Brookwood ES;

Violet Nguyen, Chattahoochee ES;

Maran Kazilo, Chestatee ES;

Alfian Muliawan, Coal Mountain ES;

Vaishnavi Tiwari, Cumming ES;

Evana Deivasankar, Daves Creek ES;

Aditi Singh, DeSana MS;

Genevieve Fortin, Haw Creek ES;

Aanya Khungar, Hendricks MS;

Ronit Rajpurohit, Johns Creek ES;

Aarna Addicam, Kelly Mill ES;

Aasrita Durvasula, Lakeside MS;

Chloe Coddington, Liberty MS;

Sarah Hackett, Little Mill MS;

Yahzini Murugan, Mashburn ES;

Sam Jennings, Matt ES;

Dorita Yazdanfar, Midway ES;

Sharanya Vats, North Forsyth MS;

Anoushka Dutta, Otwell MS;

Arya Kalbhor, Piney Grove MS;

Kavya Sharma, Poole's Mill ES;

Vishal Kiran, Riverwatch MS;

Tanishi Srivastava, Sawnee ES;

Suchet Kuturu, Settles Bridge ES;

Renny Tripathi, Sharon ES;

Advika Ajay, Shiloh Point ES;

Sagar Senthil, Silver City ES;

Nimal Murugan, South Forsyth MS;

Suhaan Meerapatel, Vickery Creek ES;

Addison Speigner, Vickery Creek MS;

Vikram Venkiteswaran, Whitlow ES.

For more information, visit www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.