Success at the C-House: The Second Annual Academies Symposium

For this event, students had two weeks to create a PowerPoint presentation and a 10-minute speech on that theme. They also had the opportunity to honor their favorite teacher.

Mrs. Antonia Alberga-Parisi, the symposium organizer, said the event “means everything to me.” She wanted to be able to give the awesome students at Central a voice and to get rid of

the “bad rap” teenagers typically get.

Central Principal Dr. Josh Lowe said, “I think my favorite part is just seeing everybody, the people from our community, and the students from the various academies, come out and

have a great time and support our students.”

The competitors worked diligently, collaborating with their teachers, and as Grace Leitner put it, “A lot of writing and then exing it out.”