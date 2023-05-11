Success at the C-House: The Second Annual Academies Symposium

Editor’s Note: The Forsyth County News is working with 11th grade journalism students at Forsyth Central High School as part of a partnership with the Humanities Academies at the school. Students are researching, reporting and writing news stories for their class and this newspaper. The following is the second report to be published:
By Killian Poorvin and Quill Sanders
On the evening of March 27th, Forsyth Central High School hosted its second annual Academies Symposium. The Humanities Academy hosts this event to highlight the
STEM, film, and humanities academies offered only at Central.
Two seniors from each of the three academies delivered various presentations revolving around the theme of “Do I Dare Alter the Universe?” Those students were Suhani
Dey (Humanities), Hailey Wynn (Humanities), Gayathri Pokala (STEM), Grace Leitner (STEM), Kristin Jones (Film), and Mattalyn Mabry (Film).
For this event, students had two weeks to create a PowerPoint presentation and a 10-minute speech on that theme. They also had the opportunity to honor their favorite teacher.
Mrs. Antonia Alberga-Parisi, the symposium organizer, said the event “means everything to me.” She wanted to be able to give the awesome students at Central a voice and to get rid of
the “bad rap” teenagers typically get.
Central Principal Dr. Josh Lowe said, “I think my favorite part is just seeing everybody, the people from our community, and the students from the various academies, come out and
have a great time and support our students.”
The competitors worked diligently, collaborating with their teachers, and as Grace Leitner put it, “A lot of writing and then exing it out.”
Other students that participated said they felt proud of their hard work. Humanities student, Hailey Wynn, said she felt a sense of accomplishment that comes with doing well at
a public speaking event.
“Even without winning anything, it creates such a huge confidence boost for me knowing that I was able to do this,” said Wynn.
For others, like film student Kristin Jones, the best part was being able to speak on behalf of the arts. Even off the stage, she was adamant about the importance of arts education.
“[The community needs to] allow kids to have that chance to alter the universe however they feel,” said Jones. “If you say that we can change the world at a super young
age, don’t stop at high school.”
The other film speaker, Mattalyn Mabry, was of a similar opinion.
“I wanted to be encouraging to kids that wanted to pursue it because so often people say ‘oh, that’s stupid, don’t do that. You’re never going to make any money,’” Mabry said.
“We live in [metro] Atlanta, we live in the hot spot for film, it’s not Hollywood anymore, it’s Atlanta.”
The winners of this event were:
● 3rd place: Kristin Jones with her presentation of “One Life; One Idea”
● 2nd place: Mattalyn Mabry with her presentation of “Cinema: A Tool for Change”
● 1st place: Grace Leitner with her presentation of “Genetic Engineering 101 - Creating the Perfect Human.” As 1st place winner, Grace will receive a
$4,000 scholarship to Oglethorpe University, $500 in scholarships for the college she chooses, and a $200 gift card.