Yessica McNeeley grew up in Forsyth County, attending school at the old Cumming Elementary building then Otwell Middle and Forsyth Central High.
Teacher of the Month: This Cumming Elementary teacher speaks to her kindergarteners entirely in Spanish
Latest
-
How Forsyth County Schools is continuing to help students recover from pandemic learning loss
-
Here’s why EOC scores will have less of an impact on students’ grades in Forsyth County this year
-
Will the first day of school in Forsyth County move to a Tuesday? Or July? FCS works to plan the student calendar
-
Why the school system is sticking to plans to redistrict students in Forsyth County