By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Teacher of the Month: This Cumming Elementary teacher speaks to her kindergarteners entirely in Spanish
10172023TOTM YESSICA MCNEELEY
The community voted for Yessica McNeeley, a kindergarten teacher at Cumming Elementary, as the Forsyth County News Teacher of the Month for September. Photo courtesy of Yessica McNeeley.
Yessica McNeeley grew up in Forsyth County, attending school at the old Cumming Elementary building then Otwell Middle and Forsyth Central High.