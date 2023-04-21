Teacher of the Month: This Kelly Mill Elementary educator has been looking after kindergartners for 23 years

Kristy Harrell didn’t always want to be a teacher.



“I actually wanted to be a marine biologist, but I get horribly seasick,” Harrell said, laughing. “So that was a terrible choice for me.”

But when she graduated from high school and realized she would need to make a decision soon about her major in college, she decided to go with early childhood education — a safe choice since she already knew she liked kids.

A couple of years into school, it clicked for Harrell that it was the best decision she had ever made.

“It turned out to be my calling,” Harrell said. “It’s absolutely what I was meant to do.”

After graduation, she moved from Alpharetta where she grew up to Florida where she taught for four years before getting married and having her own kids. When she moved back to be with family, she was part of the inaugural staff at Sharon Elementary before eventually moving to Kelly Mill Elementary when it opened in 2012.

Harrell has now been a teacher for 24 years — 23 of which has been spent with kindergartners.

“I taught fourth grade my first year,” Harrell said. “It was not for me. But I’ve been in kindergarten ever since, and I just love it. It’s where my heart is.”

That passion for teaching is one of the reasons why the community voted Harrell as the Forsyth County News’ Teacher of the Month for March. The FCN spoke with her about her love for kindergartners, her hope that kids will go on to love learning and her time at Kelly Mill.