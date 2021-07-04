Terri North retires from DeSana Middle School after 41 years in education

Journey to Forsyth County

Terri North. - photo by For the Forsyth County News North spent her entire career pouring herself into middle grade students, beginning as a sixth- grade teacher in Durham, N.C., where she had just graduated with her degree in education from Duke University.

“I just kind of fell in love with middle schoolers,” North said. “I love the age, love who they are, just love everything about them. They’re beginning to see the world in a different way. Their eyes are opening a little bit more.”

And so after starting with middle school students then in 1980, she decided to stick with them for as long as she could. She ended up leaving North Carolina in 1983, heading down to Atlanta where she began working in Fulton County Schools.

She began teaching there at Sandy Springs Middle School where she met Dr. Mary Chandler, who was her principal at the time.

Before meeting Chandler, North said she had never pictured herself in a leadership position. She loved teaching more than anything, and she had no plans to leave. But she said Chandler saw something in her that she had never seen in herself before, and she encouraged her to think more about leadership opportunities.

“It appealed to me,” North said. “I still wasn’t sure that was exactly what I wanted to do, but she kept encouraging me along the way …. She’s always been there [for me].”

After teaching at Sandy Springs for nine years, North finally took Chandler’s advice and set her goals on a principalship. She left for Ridgeview Middle School where she served as an assistant principal from 1992 to 1996. Then, she took over for her first time as principal at Holcomb Bridge Middle School in Alpharetta.

North admitted she struggled with her first year serving as a principal, and at the same time, her colleagues who were in similar positions seemed to be thriving.

Chandler had left Fulton, moving up to South Forsyth Middle School where she was serving as principal at the time, and another one of North’s close colleagues was working at Otwell. Both of them shared how much they loved Forsyth County and its school system, and when a position opened up at Otwell, they encouraged her to come to the county, too.

She took over as principal at Otwell in 1997, and she immediately fell in love with the school system and community.

North quickly became close with all of the other middle school principals in the county along with the students and staff at her school. To her, they all felt like a work family she could always turn to when she needed help or guidance.

“When I first came here, I thought I had arrived in Camelot, and since leaving here two weeks ago, I still believe it’s Camelot,” North said. “[There are] so many great leaders here that, any of them, I feel like I could pick up the phone and call. The middle school principals have always been a close-knit group. We like to have fun, but we also know we’re there for each other.”