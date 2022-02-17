‘The community stepped up:’ Store backs out of supplying prom dresses one week before high school fashion show

As East Forsyth High School DECA students prepared to “strut their stuff” for the school’s first prom fashion show, marketing teacher Mackenzie Ziegler was told the store supplying dresses had backed out.

It was one week before the show, which was held Wednesday, Feb. 16. “It was definitely [a frenzy],” Ziegler said.

Thankfully, through the support of the community, they got the dresses they needed.

A local boutique and some Forsyth County residents lent old prom dresses so the show could go on.

Emma Barnard, a junior at East Forsyth and DECA event coordinator, said students reached out to older siblings, friends and other family members asking for dresses.

Emma’s mother, Angela Barnard, took to Facebook asking, promising to “take good care of” any dresses people could loan the school. The responses flooded her page.

“The community really stepped up,” Angela Barnard said. “Even people that were friends of friends offered to help; it was really sweet.”

People responded saying they had dresses in all different colors and sizes.

The DECA team at East Forsyth went from having “zero dresses … to having 18 … the next day.”

