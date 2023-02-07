These Alliance Academy students served up breakfast to local law enforcement as a thank you for their service

Alliance Academy for Innovation’s SkillsUSA chapter recently hosted a breakfast for Forsyth County law enforcement to thank them for their service to the school and community.

More than 20 officers from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Cumming Police Department attended the event held in the school’s media center, enjoying doughnuts, danishes and coffee with students before chapter officers stood to address the crowd.

The students explained the purpose of SkillsUSA, a CTAE student organization that prepares kids to become leaders in the professional world, and how their chapter helps its members and the community with the help of local law enforcement.

They then recognized Deputy John Maloney, a school resource officer with the FCSO, and Lt. Andrew Fee for their significant contributions to the school and SkillsUSA chapter.

“This SkillsUSA chapter has impressed me with their appreciation breakfast,” says Fee. “My fellow law enforcement officers extend their deepest gratitude for all of their efforts.”

The students said they hope to hold the event again in the future as they continue to honor and recognize the service of local law enforcement and first responders.

“It was great being able to host our local law enforcement,” said Jackson Moskowitz, chapter vice president. “They have done so much for our chapter and our community, so being able to give back to them was a gratifying experience.”