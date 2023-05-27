These Forsyth County robotics students placed in the top 5 in the world

Anupam Goli, Central’s engineering teacher and robotics coach, said the team starts working each year in January when FIRST reveals a game that students must compete in, a set of rules that are different each year.

This year’s game tasked students with using their robots in 3-versus-3 matches to pick up cones and cubes and place them on nodes to earn points. The nodes in the matches were all different heights, with the higher ones scoring more points for each team.

Through each competition, students must demonstrate that they can control the robot with a remote to score points in a match, as well as show that their robot can perform autonomously without any human driver.

Goli said Team OTTO first started competition in March in the Peachtree District, a combination of teams from Georgia and South Carolina, where they battled their way to the District Championship.

But before reaching that championship, Nienhusser said they noticed their robot that they had spent two months designing and building wasn’t fast or strong enough to take them far in the competition. So they chose to almost completely scrap it and start again.

In a span of a little over a week, they had designed, built and programmed their new robot, a 140-pound machine that could grab game pieces with a basket on the bottom and place them on modules with a higher, extending arm.

“It was an awesome accomplishment not only being able to manufacture and design but also program in the span of a week and collaborate while we’re doing it,” team member Rohan Nair said.

That dedication to building an even better robot led them to winning the district championship, securing their spot in the world championship along with 600 teams.

For the competition, student Jenna Grot explained the teams are split equally into eight divisions. In their division, Newton, they battled it out with teams from France, Turkey, Israel, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and more before reaching the top, moving on to compete against other division winners.

And while the team didn’t make it all the way to the top of the competition, each member was excited to make school history as division winners.

“All of that work definitely paid off,” Grot said.

Going forward, the team plans to continue its work this summer hosting a camp for younger students in the county interested in robotics. And with more than 40 students on Team OTTO, they explain that it is more than just about building and designing a robot.

“A lot of it is programming and collaborating,” member Parker Ferrer said. “And more than that, it’s a lot of teamwork and leadership going into organizing a team of about 40 kids to make sure we can make this robot in eight weeks.”

Some students on the team don’t work on the robot at all, instead working with other teams to gather data or talking with businesses in the community to obtain sponsorships. No matter the job, each student helps the team become a success.

“They all bring passion, and no matter what, I try to let them kind of see that passion and see where it takes them,” Goli said. “Really passion and enthusiasm is what drives the world and what allows anyone to go far.”

For more information about Team OTTO, visit www.team1746.com.