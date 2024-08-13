By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
UNG president shares the university’s bold vision to enrich its campuses, the north Georgia region and beyond
01272024UNG
University of North Georgia Gainesville campus - photo by Scott Rogers
Drawing parallels to President John F. Kennedy's iconic 1962 "We Choose to Go to the Moon" speech, University of North Georgia President Michael Shannon recently painted a vivid picture of how UNG could play a pivotal role in creating a forward-thinking future for the region, state and nation, according to a recent press release.