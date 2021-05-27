West Forsyth graduate has strong roots in faith and family

See a list of all the Class of 2021 graduates in the keepsake edition here.



Caroline Andrews

West Forsyth High School





Tell me a little bit about you.

“Well, I’m 18 years old, and I love to talk about the two least controversial things in the world: politics and religion.”





What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?



“My favorite subject was history, particularly US History. Getting to learn about the past of this great nation was my favorite part of the day.”





Were you a part of any clubs?



“I was a part of Marching Band, Academic Bowl, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Sources of Strength, Rho Kappa, National Honors Society, and outside of school I was a member of my youth group’s Servant Ministry Team and got to teach a class of fifth grade girls in our kid’s church. In other words, I didn’t sleep much in high school.”





Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

“There are so many people who have poured into me over the past 13 years of my life. Definitely the staff at my church who have helped me grow, as well as the volunteers I get to work with at our kids church.”





What will you miss most about your school?



“Definitely the people. The teachers, administrators, and students that I’ve met along the way have been one of the best parts of high school.”





What are your plans after high school?

“After high school I will be attending Liberty University where I will definitely be majoring in Theology and Apologetics, with a double major in either History or Politics and Policy. I hope to get involved with their Standing for Freedom Center as well, which is a group that seeks to promote Christian, conservative ideals for Americans.”





Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

“I’m still not sure exactly what the 10-year plan looks like. I know that I want to have a big family, homeschool my kids, and stay close with my parents and siblings too. I would love to be working for a conservative news organization or policy center where I talk about cultural issues and how they relate to the Bible. The intersection between biblical Christianity and how that should influence our political views has always been a passion of mine, and it’s something that I love to teach and talk to others about.”