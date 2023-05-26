West Forsyth High School held its Class of 2023 graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, at Gwinnett’s Gas South Arena, celebrating students as they said their final goodbye to high school. Photos courtesy of Cady Studios.
West Forsyth graduates its Class of 2023
Latest
-
Class of 2023: This East Forsyth grad has an interest in business
-
Class of 2023: This Denmark graduate plans to take on biomedical engineering
-
Class of 2023: This Forsyth Central grad dreams of making it as a professional baseball player
-
Class of 2023: This Alliance Academy grad dreams of holding political office