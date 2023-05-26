By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
West Forsyth graduates its Class of 2023
West Forsyth High School 2023 Graduation
Photo courtesy of Cady Studios - photo by For the FCN

West Forsyth High School held its Class of 2023 graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21, at Gwinnett’s Gas South Arena, celebrating students as they said their final goodbye to high school. Photos courtesy of Cady Studios.