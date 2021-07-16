When you can see Hendricks Middle School, Academies for Creative Education in person

Forsyth County Schools invited community members to come out Saturday, July 24, to the grand openings of two new facilities before the start of the 2021-22 school year: Hendricks Middle School and the Academies of Creative Education.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting for Hendricks, now the county’s 11th middle school, is planned for 10 a.m., Saturday, July 24, at 4950 Hyde Road in Cumming.
The ceremony at ACE will take place later the same day at noon where at 1160 Dahlonega Highway near downtown Cumming. Community members can find it next to the FCS district office.
The two buildings, along with East Forsyth High School, are just beginning to house students as families and students prepare for extracurriculars, open houses and the first day of the 2021-22 school year.
The district held a grand opening ceremony for East Forsyth High, allowing for self-guided tours among community members, on Saturday, July 17. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.