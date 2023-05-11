Which Forsyth County high school library book now requires a parent signature

The Forsyth County Board of Education voted at its latest work session to require students to obtain signed parental consent before checking out a library book challenged by a parent at one of the county’s high schools.

Chief Technology and Information Officer Mike Evans told the board the book, “The Handsome Girl and Her Beautiful Boy,” by B.T. Gott was first challenged on March 14 under Forsyth County Schools’ harmful to minors policy.

This policy coincides with a state law passed last year and speeds up the review and challenge process for materials that might include “nudity, sexual content, sexual excitement or sadomasochistic abuse.”