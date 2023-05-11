Which Forsyth County high school library book now requires a parent signature

The Forsyth County Board of Education voted at its latest work session to require students to obtain signed parental consent before checking out a library book challenged by a parent at one of the county’s high schools.
Chief Technology and Information Officer Mike Evans told the board the book, “The Handsome Girl and Her Beautiful Boy,” by B.T. Gott was first challenged on March 14 under Forsyth County Schools’ harmful to minors policy.
This policy coincides with a state law passed last year and speeds up the review and challenge process for materials that might include “nudity, sexual content, sexual excitement or sadomasochistic abuse.”
The school’s principal reviewed the book before deciding that it did not meet the criteria laid out in the policy. The parent then appealed the decision to the Board of Education on April 13.
Evans did not share at which school the book was being challenged, but during the board’s regular meeting last month, a parent, Stacey Perisichetti, called for the removal of the same book from Denmark High School’s library.
Common Sense Media, a site where parents rate and review books, describes “The Handsome Girl and Her Beautiful Boy” as a “compelling story of gender-defying teens falling in love” and recommends it for teens and young adults aged 17 and up.
Evans recommended at the work session that the board reaffirm the principal’s decision to keep the book in the library. Before making a final vote, District 5 representative Mike Valdes asked that they add a condition that the book “must have signed parental consent before being distributed to students.”
The members agreed and approved the decision unanimously.