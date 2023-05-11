Why two Forsyth County schools are asking to name areas of their campuses

Two Forsyth County schools have asked the Board of Education to name and dedicate parts of their campuses.
During the BOE's work session on Tuesday, May 9, Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo introduced naming requests from Otwell Middle and Lambert High School.
The request from Otwell Middle School administrators was to name the school’s counseling suite after Tom Pelkey, a counselor who served at the school for 23 years before he passed away last year.
“Tom was beloved in our community and at Otwell,” Caracciolo said.
The request noted that during Pelkey’s time at Otwell “he touched endless amounts of young lives as he strived to make an impact on every student that passed through his doors.”
The board approved the request unanimously.
The request from Lambert High School’s assistant principals asked to name the semi-circle drive in front of the school to Will Davison Way in honor of Principal Dr. Gary Davison, who opened the school in 2009, and his son who passed away from SIDS soon after he was born.
After his death, the Davison family decided to honor Will and his legacy with the Will Davison Memorial Scholarship. Since then, Caracciolo said they have awarded $150,000 in scholarships to Forsyth County seniors, “and they still plan to continue that.”
As a thank you, the administration wanted to name the circle for Davison and his family before he retires this summer and before his daughter, Grace, graduates from the school this month.
The board approved the request unanimously.