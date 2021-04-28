Board of Assessors move to temporary office starting May 3

Beginning on Monday, May 3, the Forsyth County Board of Assessors office will be operating out of Suite 130 in the Forsyth County Administration Building. The administration building is at 110 East Main Street in Cumming.

The relocation is due to renovation that is expected to take about three months. To allow the board staff to relocate to the temporary location, all in-person services will be closed on Thursday, April 29, and Friday, April 30.

Staff will be available through telephone and email communication. To reach the Board of Assessors, please call (770) 781-2106 or email BoardOfAssessors@forsythco.com. All online services will be available through the renovation and can be found at https://www.forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Board-of-Assessors.