City announces further closures due to coronavirus

After announcing closures for recreation last week, the city of Cumming has announced more closures due to concerns with the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, city officials announced the closing of the Sawnee Association of the Arts’ Art Center at the Brannon Head House indefinitely and the closing of the Cumming Municipal Court through at least Wednesday, April 15.

Those with planned court proceedings during the closure can contact the court at 770-781-2002 or by email at cpruitt@cummingmunicipalcourt.com or nmoore@cummingmunicipalcourt.com.

The Cumming City Council and Planning and Zoning Board meetings on Tuesday, March 17 have not been canceled, and any changes will be posted on the city’s website and Facebook.

Last week, the city announced all athletics, the Cumming Aquatic Center and all parks and recreation activities would be closed and events at the Cumming Fairgrounds would be postponed or canceled..