City of Cumming to extend closures to April 30

After the extension of Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place order, city of Cumming officials announced on Friday the extension of the closure of city facilities through the end of April to combat the novel coronavirus.

“During the extended closures, City of Cumming employees will still report to work whenever possible and continue to conduct City business via telephone and/or email while practicing social distancing, stringent handwashing, and other good hygiene measures while at work,” the city said in a press release.

Georgia’s public health state of emergency will be extended another month, through May 13, and the state’s shelter-in-place order will be extended through April 30, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday, April 8.

During the closure, all city departments will remain staffed and operational, but business will be done by telephone or electronically except for “absolutely necessary in-person meetings.”

Payments can be made by phone, online or in the utilities night deposit box located at City Hall.

More information about the closures are available at the city's website at CityofCumming.net.