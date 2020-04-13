Forsyth County libraries are closed, but their WiFi is still on

All four branches of the Forsyth County Public Library have been closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the buildings are still providing a valuable service for some in the community.

FCPL Director Anna Lyle said while the buildings may be closed, the community can still use WiFi in library parking lots from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We've had, so far without really advertising it, about 100 people a day taking advantage spread between the four locations,” Lyle said.

Workers have moved around equipment to ensure that WiFi signal reaches the parking lot but Lyle said it might not reach all vehicles. Those that use the WiFi are asked to stay in vehicles and to practice social distancing

“It's not that every single space offers WiFi, but it's much more than before,” she said.

Lyle said the first week of offering WiFi fell during spring break and she was interested to see how much use the program would get in a normal week.