This grant will help Cumming pay for the City Center trail system

The city of Cumming will receive $200,000 in funding from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for a trail at the future Cumming City Center, according to the department.

In a recent press release, DNR officials announced nearly $2.5 million for 12 projects to support outdoor access in the state as part of the Recreational Trails Program, or RTP, which seeks to support communities in developing recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both non-motorized and motorized outdoor recreation.

“We are excited to support these communities and these projects because we want to make sure that every Georgian has a chance to get outdoors,” said Mark Williams, Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources. “We’ve seen public access dramatically increase through the many great trails built in partnership with RTP, and we are looking forward to even more.

According to the release, the city "is constructing a trail and boardwalk that will meander above the Kelly Mill Branch stream, its tributaries and wetlands" at the city center.

The city center will be located on Canton Highway and will abut Forsyth Central on a 75-acre plot of land. The development is planned to have a classic “Main-street America” theme that will feature an amphitheater, a trail system, parks, a lake with two fountains, green spaces and 117,000 square feet of space for retail, restaurants and offices.

Across Canton Highway, about 14 acres will also be donated to the city and will include other walking trails.

Forsyth Central and the city center will share a parking lot located northwest of the school’s football stadium. Though the center will largely be green space and businesses, the Cumming Police Department and the city’s municipal court will also move into a 15,000-square-foot building.