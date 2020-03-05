How Cumming is trying to limit dealership deliveries on roadways

For any driver who has been frustrated by deliveries of vehicles to local dealerships taking up space on roadways, particularly Buford Highway, so are city leaders.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Cumming City Council discussed a new ordinance to limit those deliveries and set penalties for those who violate the new rules. The ordinance will be up for approval at an upcoming meeting.
“The purpose of this is to try and address the fact that … some of the car dealerships around town are parking their car haulers in the middle of the street, pulling up on curbs and that sort of thing to drop off their cars,” said City Attorney Kevin Tallant.
The ordinance would require parking in a loading/unloading zone or to make accommodations for deliveries. Fines would be assessed to both the dealership and the individual driving the hauler.
Tallant said the fine would be “$250 per vehicle on the car hauler for the first offense and $500 per vehicle on the car hauler for the second offense, and the second offense goes with six months in jail, as well.”
Even Mayor Troy Brumbalow said he had had issues with the deliveries.
“Recently, we had one that was in the middle of Hwy. 20 loading and unloading, and I swear it looked like a car was going to fall off at any moment,” Brumbalow said. “So, [Police Chief David Marsh] went out and met with them, and the business owner said, ‘I’m sorry, I was being lazy. I had stuff in my loading and unloading zone. It won’t happen again.’ Well guess what, a couple of weeks later it happened again.”
Brumbalow said previously Cumming Police could cite the driver but not the business, which the ordinance would change.