How Cumming is trying to limit dealership deliveries on roadways

For any driver who has been frustrated by deliveries of vehicles to local dealerships taking up space on roadways, particularly Buford Highway, so are city leaders.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Cumming City Council discussed a new ordinance to limit those deliveries and set penalties for those who violate the new rules. The ordinance will be up for approval at an upcoming meeting.

“The purpose of this is to try and address the fact that … some of the car dealerships around town are parking their car haulers in the middle of the street, pulling up on curbs and that sort of thing to drop off their cars,” said City Attorney Kevin Tallant.