New details uncovered about failed negotiations to remove Republican Joel Natt from elections board
09052023NATT AND TUCKER
Joel Natt being sworn in to a third term on the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections on Sept. 5, 2023. - photo by Daniel Dotson
Additional details have come to light regarding the Forsyth County Republican Party’s (FCRP) effort to reverse Joel Natt’s appointment to serve another term on the Board of Voter Registrations and Elections (BRE).