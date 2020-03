State Sen. Greg Dolezal and State Rep. Todd Jones are co-hosting a townhall meeting for residents to hear from local, state and federal officials.

Others scheduled to attend include U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall (R-Lawrenceville), Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman, Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Laura Semanson and Forsyth County Board of Education Chairwoman Kristin Morrissey.

When: 7-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 15

Where: South Forsyth High School, at 585 Peachtree Parkway in Cumming