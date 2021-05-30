Property assessments available to view, appeal online

Forsyth County property owners now have the option to see their 2021 Real Property Assessment online, review comparable properties and file an appeal for their property value, if necessary.

“Last year we were excited to introduce a new way to review property assessments and appeal online,” said Director of the Board of Assessors and Chief Appraiser Mary Kirkpatrick. “The online filing option was a great success. If a resident needs to file an appeal for their property value, they can do so from the comfort of their home without having to enter the Board of Assessors office.”

Property assessments can be viewed online by visiting the Board of Assessors page on the County’s website, forsythco.com, or by clicking here. Visitors to the page can find their property assessment by searching the owner’s name, parcel number or address of the property. A property summary, owner information, assessed value, maps and a link to submit an appeal will be available for review.

2021 Real Property Assessment Notices were also mailed to County residents on May 24, 2021. Property owners will have the opportunity to appeal their property value as shown in the assessment notice for 45 days after the date of the notice. The last day to file an appeal on real estate will be July 8, 2021.

Each Property Assessment notice is informational and is not a bill. The dollar amount included on this informational notice is an estimate based on the previous year's millage rate and is subject to change before the actual tax bill goes out later in the year. For more information, please visit the Board of Assessors webpage at forsythco.com.