See who won Forsyth County’s storm drain art contest

The contest called for current Forsyth County high school students to submit original artwork that educates about water quality and clearly enhances the theme: Only Rain Goes Down the Drain. The three contest winners will receive $100 in compensation for their work, certificates of recognition and will be painting their creations on designated storm drains throughout the city and county next spring.

“As water flows over land, streets and parking lots after a rain event, numerous contaminants including trash, chemicals, pet waste, motor oil, yard clippings, sediment, and fertilizers are collected along the way ending up in our water systems,” said Tammy Wright, Forsyth County manager of environmental programs. “Our hope is that this contest was able to help educate our residents about watershed health and the importance of keeping our waterways clean.”