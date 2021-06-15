Side job while unemployed? You’ll need to know this big change

According to the Georgia Department of Labor, the amount people could earn on a part-time or side job while collecting state unemployment benefits is being reduced from $300 weekly to $150.

The change is part of a sweeping move the department is making to normalize operations, which were revamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Returning to normal practices is also being made in light of Georgia deciding to no longer participate in federal unemployment insurance programs enacted through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a press release Thursday, June 10.



