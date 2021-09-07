What county could change with alcohol delivery, to-go regulations

Forsyth County Commissioners held the first of two public hearings about amendments to the county’s alcohol ordinance to include allowances for delivery of alcohol, to-go packaged alcohol and mixed drinks to-go. Below is a breakdown of the proposed modifications.







Delivery of alcohol

Changes to the amendment could include grocery and convenience stores, retail package stores, restaurants, brewpubs and other consumption on-premises licensees may offer alcohol delivery with a qualifying food order.

Alcohol may also only be delivered on the dates and times that alcohol can be sold in stores.

Delivery drivers must be 21 years old or older, must complete an alcoholic beverage delivery training course and a retail licensee employment contract must be stored in the vehicle or accessible electronically.

Alcohol cannot be delivered to anyone under the age of 21, and recipients must show proof of identification and cannot be “noticeably intoxicated.” If there are any concerns about a recipients age, identification or sobriety, the delivery must be cancelled, and the alcohol must be returned to the outlet it was ordered from.





Alcoholic beverage tasting events and sampling

Retail package stores may hold up to 52 tasting events per year on premise for customers. Only one type of alcohol may be served, and hosts can only serve up to 8 ounces of malt beverages, or beer, 5 ounces of wine or 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits.

Tasting events cannot exceed four hours, and samples must be provided by a representative or salesperson of the business in a room or area closed to the public.





Sunday alcohol sale times

Currently, residents can only buy alcohol on Sundays from 12:30-11:30 p.m. in Forsyth County. The new proposed hours will be 11 a.m. to midnight and will affect grocery stores, convenience stores and retail package stores.





Alcohol to-go

Licensed restaurants are allowed to sell to-go orders of alcohol alongside a qualifying food order or entrée. Customers may purchase sealed beer and wine in original containers, and topless or open containers are strictly prohibited.







