By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Will Forsyth County Commissioners adopt term limits?
TERM LIMITS 1.png
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners discuss term limits during a meeting on Tuesday, June 11. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County. - photo by For the FCN
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners discussed possible changes to commissioner terms and elections.