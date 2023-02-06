Commissioners approve expansion for this local dealership

Forsyth County Commissioners have cleared the way for the expansion of a local auto dealership.

At their meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2, commissioners approved a conditional-use permit and an alternate design for a planned expansion of Troncalli Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Troncalli Subaru.

“This is an existing car dealership,” said Sean Courtney, a zoning attorney representing the development, “and they’re looking to renovate the existing exterior to their building and also add some additions.”

The permit was approved to build a 25,535-square-foot expansion of the dealership. Once the addition is built, the dealership will have a total of 77,728 square feet with 387 parking spaces on about 19 acres.