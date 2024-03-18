In a recent split decision, the Board of Commissioners initiated a zoning process that could reduce the number of apartments coming to north Forsyth County.
Proposed zoning change could block nearly 300 apartments in north Forsyth
Latest
-
When you can meet with developers of The Gathering at South Forsyth about the planned arena project
-
Developer of The Gathering at South Forsyth names group to run proposed NHL arena
-
Alpharetta offers rival NHL bid to The Gathering at South Forsyth
-
Shoppers can now enjoy an alcoholic beverage at North Georgia Premium Outlets