Why Denmark Library could be downsizing

The Forsyth County Public Library System might be delaying outside amenities planned for the Denmark Library as they face pushback from county commissioners on issues around funding.
Library Director Anna Lyle explained to the Library Board at its meeting on Monday, May 1, that she presented a request to the Board of Commissioners at their latest work session for additional funding for the project, which has increased by $2.2 million in cost from the original estimate as inflation continues to increase the costs for materials and construction.
The library system plans to receive an additional $1 million in state funding, and to make up the rest of the cost of the project, they requested an additional $1.1 million in funding from the county.
During the BOC work session, however, several commissioners questioned why library leaders were not cutting costs by removing outdoor amenities, like walking trails and an amphitheater, from their plans for the Denmark Library. They also questioned why the request was on the agenda for the work session at all, delaying the request to their work session on Aug. 8.
“Our request for funding apparently was not the path that commissioners wanted us to do it, but just so you know, it was what I was instructed to do,” Lyle told the Library Board. “And the approvals for me to be on that agenda were approved by staff.”
Lyle and Library Board Chair Kristen Morrissey said county staff helped put their request onto the agenda quickly because of a few urgent decisions regarding the project that need to be made.
The first is the contractor’s bid on the project, which was first opened in January.
“We’re at the point where we could end up losing that bid and having to rebid the whole thing, and it could end up being even higher prices or it could be lower prices,” Lyle said. “You never know.”
Not only do she and her team not want to go through the bidding process again, but delaying the project could cause the system to also lose an existing state grant they have received for $2 million, which contains a stipulation that 85%, or $1.7 million, of it must be spent by Sept. 1.
“We have no way of spending that unless we are under construction,” Lyle said. “Our architectural contract is about $606,000, so the only thing we’ve been spending state money on to date are testing and architectural fees.”
To be able to meet that spending deadline, Library Board members said construction on the project would have to start soon. They agreed they would not be able to meet that deadline if the system waits until the BOC’s August work session to secure needed funding.
Lyle said the general contractor for the project suggested that the system “pull out enough stuff to be able to just get things started” and begin construction.
“From the beginning, they have said, ‘You could pull out your exterior features that we know you want to do eventually, but if that’s what it took to get the project started, then you have a year [while construction is going on],’” Lyle said.
To go forward with this option, the system would have to delay construction on outside amenities, including planned walking trails, the amphitheater, outdoor patio, children’s play and seating area, landscaping and irrigation.
Lyle explained the issue with this plan, however, is that the system would still have to come up with another $200,000 to finish the project. Construction crews would also have to come back later on to add these features that were meant to be part of the original plan, disrupting library patrons.
“I really feel like if we come back in a year or two after the building opens and tear everything up to do these other things, then it’s just going to make everyone involved look bad,” Lyle said. “It’s going to look like terrible planning even if we all knew it was going to happen and we all agreed it was going to happen. It’s not going to reflect well to the taxpayers.”
In order to move forward with the project without those outdoor amenities, Lyle and her team asked county staff about potentially awarding $287,000 to the project that the county already had budgeted for Denmark Library staff this year in the months it was planned to already be open.
“So in their mind, it wouldn’t be additional funds we’re asking for,” Morrissey said.
Lyle said staff sounded “receptive” to the idea but worries that it could mean the county would not grant the system the full $1.1 million needed to add the outdoor amenities later on.
“The piece that I think there was a bit of disconnect on was I think there was a feeling of, ‘Oh, if we give you the $300,000 then you don’t need anything else,’” Lyle said. “In order to move forward, are we willing to risk that we might not get those extra expenses?”
In the end, Library Board members said they did not want to risk losing funding by sitting and waiting on the project.
“We have to do something,” Vice Chair Christy Winters said.
To officially request the $287,000 in the county budget for Denmark Library staff to instead go toward construction, Lyle said she and her team would have to go in front of the commissioners again to request a budget resolution.
They hope to bring that to a work session as soon as possible and ensure it is a “welcome agenda item.”
Continuing to pull from the system’s own budget, the Library Board also voted unanimously to pull an additional $75,000 from its fund balance to go to the Denmark Library project, bringing it down to 9.1%.
Library leaders still do not have an estimate on when the Denmark Library might start construction or be ready to open.