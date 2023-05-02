Why Denmark Library could be downsizing

The Forsyth County Public Library System might be delaying outside amenities planned for the Denmark Library as they face pushback from county commissioners on issues around funding.

Library Director Anna Lyle explained to the Library Board at its meeting on Monday, May 1, that she presented a request to the Board of Commissioners at their latest work session for additional funding for the project, which has increased by $2.2 million in cost from the original estimate as inflation continues to increase the costs for materials and construction.

The library system plans to receive an additional $1 million in state funding, and to make up the rest of the cost of the project, they requested an additional $1.1 million in funding from the county.

During the BOC work session, however, several commissioners questioned why library leaders were not cutting costs by removing outdoor amenities, like walking trails and an amphitheater, from their plans for the Denmark Library. They also questioned why the request was on the agenda for the work session at all, delaying the request to their work session on Aug. 8.