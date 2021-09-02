This COVID treatment can help prevent hospitalization for positive patients

Health systems may be overwhelmed with the latest surge of COVID-19, but they have also learned more about how to fight it.



Monoclonal antibodies treatments have been highly effective at preventing hospitalization or serious illness for patients who start treatment within a week of experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, said Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, director of infectious disease medicine for Northeast Georgia Health System. The antibodies help prevent the virus from attaching to the body’s cells, she said, regardless of whether a person is vaccinated or not.

“The monoclonal antibodies treatment is nothing but laboratory manufactured antibodies,” Mannepalli said. “Our body is trying to tell our antibodies to attack the virus. By injecting these antibodies, what we’re doing is giving our bodies the ability to fight the infection.”

The health system has been administering this treatment since last fall, but it has ramped up in the last couple of months as the delta variant has caused a higher volume of COVID-19 positive patients to come to the hospital. The health system had 302 COVID-19 positive patients on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and all patients in critical care were unvaccinated. And with delta, Manneppalli said, many patients are getting sicker more quickly.

The monoclonal treatment through IV infusion was given emergency FDA approval last November, and several monoclonal antibody treatments have been approved since. Mannepalli said they have started administering subcutaneous treatments recently rather than IV infusions. This means they can give patients the monoclonal antibodies in the form of injections under the skin, which takes less time than infusion through an IV directly into a vein.

Supriya recommended those who test positive for COVID-19 talk with their doctor to see if the monoclonal antibodies treatment would be right for them. Primarily, it is used for people with other health conditions that make them more likely to get seriously ill from COVID-19 without other treatment, and it is for those who have a mild to moderate case, not patients who are already hospitalized. The treatment is most effective when given within seven days of becoming symptomatic.

