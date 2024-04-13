Northside Hospital has become the first hospital in Georgia authorized to give treatment to patients with advanced melanoma who have not found success with traditional therapies.
Northside Hospital is the first in Georgia to offer new melanoma treatment
Latest
-
Forsyth Community Clinic receives federal grant to offer mobile care
-
Local healthcare providers hit by unprecedented nationwide cyberattack. Here’s what that means for patients
-
Lynn Jackson chosen as new CEO of Northside Hospital Forsyth
-
Questions about the latest on COVID-19 and the new vaccine? Here are some answers: