Department of Health approves third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised

Immunocompromised patients may now receive a third shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Previously, the department was waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide specific guidelines for which people would be eligible for the third dose.

The additional dose is available for those who already received both rounds of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to the statement released Thursday, Aug. 19. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been approved for an additional dose.

“This is an additional dose for individuals that have specific health conditions that limit their ability to make antibodies to fight off COVID-19 with only two doses of the vaccine, this is not a booster dose for the general population,” according to the statement.



