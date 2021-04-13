DPH to pause J&J vaccinations in Georgia

Officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health have announced they will follow the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations and pause J&J vaccinations in the state “until further notice.”

In a news releaseon Tuesday, officials said the decision was unrelated to eight recipients who experienced adverse reactions from shots given at the Cumming Fairgrounds on Wednesday, April 7.

“The FDA and CDC are reviewing data involving six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot occurring in women aged 18-48 about a week after vaccination,” the release said. "None of the six cases are in individuals vaccinated in Georgia and are unrelated to the reactions reported last week at the Cumming Fairgrounds site.”

Instead, the DPH is working to provide Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two shots instead of the one needed for J&J, for those who have already made appointments, which may require rescheduling.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare, but out of an abundance of caution DPH will temporarily stop the administration of the J&J vaccine while scientists review the data around these cases,” the release said. “More than 124,000 doses of J&J vaccine have been safely administered in Georgia.”

Officials said those who receive the J&J vaccine and develop severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks should contact their health care provider.

“Vaccination remains one of our best tools for stopping the spread of COVID-19, along with basic prevention measures – wearing a mask, distancing from others, avoiding large gatherings and frequent hand washing,” the release said.

More information from the DPH is available at dph.ga.gov.



