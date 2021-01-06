Forsyth County residents can now pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Go here to view our full coverage of the novel coronavirus and its impact on Forsyth County or sign up for our breaking news alerts to get timely updates and special reports. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



The District 2 office of the Georgia Department of Public Health announced an online portal for residents to register for the COVID-19 vaccine is now live.

Residents in the 13-county area that comprise District 2 can go to www.phdistrict2.org.

Georgia is currently in Phase 1-A of its vaccine rollout, which prioritizes health-care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. Gov. Brian Kemp and DPH Commissioner Kathleen Toomey last week added adults aged 65 and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders to the list of those eligible to receive a vaccine under Phase 1-A.

The DPH is asking residents to follow these steps "to provide the vaccine in a safe environment":



Vaccines are for residents who live or work in the counties that comprise District 2; Vaccines will be given by appointment only; walk-ins will not be accepted; The number of people in enclosed spaces will be limited by observing recommended social distances to prevent the spread of illness; Come to the appointment as close to the allotted time as possible to reduce the number of people in the waiting area (you may be asked to wait outside or in your car if you are too early); Bring your health insurance card. Insurance will help pay to offset the cost for administering the vaccine; There will be no cost to anyone to get vaccinated; Plan to remain for post-vaccination observation for up to 30-minutes; Prior to vaccination, review of product-specific safety information and consent will be required; Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two-doses – appointments are required for both doses; Please understand you will receive the vaccine that is available (Pfizer or Moderna).

"Due to the high demand for the vaccine, we ask that everyone be patient as we schedule residents to get vaccinated,"

A call center number will be available on Monday, Jan. 11 for those who do not have access to online registration.

More than 110,000 Georgians had received the vaccine as of Wednesday evening, according to the DPH's website.