Here's the latest on the coronavirus in Georgia

UPDATE (9:40 p.m.): Five more presumptive cases of coronavirus in Georgia are awaiting “confirmatory testing” by the centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release from the Department of Public Health.

Two of the presumptive cases are in DeKalb County, and the other three cases are in Cobb, Fayette and Gwinnett counties.

All five individuals are hospitalized, according to the DPH, and the source of their infections aren’t known at this time.

There are six positive cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed by the CDC:

Fulton County — 3

Cobb County — 1

Floyd County — 1

Polk County — 1

There are now 11 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia:

Cobb County — 3

DeKalb County — 2

Fulton County — 2

Gwinnett County — 2

Cherokee County — 1

Fayette County — 1

UPDATE (3:59 p.m.): Rep. Doug Collins is in self-quarantine in Gainesville after discovering he took a photo with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

CPAC ran Feb. 26-29 in Washington, D.C. Collins said on Monday, March 9, that organizers of the conference had alerted him that they discovered a photo of him and the man who later tested positive for the virus.

“While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution,” Collins said in the Monday announcement. “I will follow the recommendations of the House Physician and my office will provide updates as appropriate.”

Organizers with the 15th annual Sewa International USA Holi Festival have canceled this year's event due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

The annual festival was scheduled for Sunday, March 15, at the Cumming Fairgrounds, but organizers announced the "difficult decision" late Friday, March 6.

"We are canceling the event to ensure the health and safety of our community, partner organizations, and volunteers who help us organize this event every year," the organization posted on Facebook. "We will keep you posted about our next event soon. Until then please stay safe."

Fulton County Schools planned for schools to be closed Tuesday, March 10 , after public health officials said Monday that an employee has a confirmed case of coronavirus.

UPDATE (2:26 p.m.): Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's press conference to provide an update on the coronavirus in Georgia has been pushed back to 4:45 p.m., according to the governor's office.

See original story below.

ATLANTA — Eleven Georgia residents have tested positive for the COVID-19, and five of those tests have been federally confirmed, the Georgia Department of Public Health said in a statement late Sunday.



The statement said the four new presumptive positive tests, in addition to two earlier, are awaiting confirmation by the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All of the new cases are from the greater Atlanta area.

Of those four new positive cases submitted to the CDC, one individual is from Fulton County, another from Cherokee County, and two more from Cobb County. The statement said none of the individuals are related and all have been hospitalized, with the sources of their infections unknown.

Confirmed cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus are three people in Fulton County, a fourth in Cobb County and a fifth in Polk County. The Polk County resident had previously been reported as from Floyd County, the department said.

Those from Fulton County include a 56-year-old man who had returned to Atlanta from Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, and his son.

The 46-year-old Polk County woman had gone twice to a Georgia emergency center with flu-like symptoms in February but was originally turned down for testing because she hadn't traveled abroad or known of any contact with travelers from abroad.

Dozens of Americans on a cruise ship off the California coast are expected to arrive Monday night or Tuesday for quarantine and testing at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, officials said Sunday. They include 34 Georgia residents.

Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to give an update Monday, at 4:15 p.m., according to the governor's office.

Meanwhile, the state has designated Hard Labor Creek State Park, in Morgan County, as a location to "isolate and monitor patients" who may have been exposed to COVID-19, the governor's office said Monday.

No patients are currently scheduled to go to the location, but officials are preparing a section of the site with "emergency trailers and operations."

Brian Paglia contributed to this story.