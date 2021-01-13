Morrow Family Medicine partners with VillageMD, expands services and care in Cumming

Dr. Jim Morrow of Morrow Family Medicine announced a partnership with VillageMD on Tuesday, Jan. 12. VillageMD will be opening four new Village Medical clinics in the Atlanta area, two of which are Morrow’s locations in Cumming and Milton and another two led by Dr. Clyde Watkins in Decatur and Lithonia.

“I came to realize that [VillageMD] was a group of people that had the same thoughts and goals as far as taking care of patients that I’ve had for my career,” Morrow said. “So when I started looking for opportunities to expand our services … VillageMD was the obvious company to look to.”

The switch to Village Medical happened at the first of the year, and services and office changes will be coming to the practice over time.

Morrow said that patients of Morrow Family Medicine can still expect the same care with the same practitioners at his locations. Some amenities, such as new acceptable insurances, have been added, but services are not being taken away or altered.

“The continuity is there to provide not only quality care but quality experience so that you feel like [Village Medical] is not just some clinic that you walked into, but a place where you feel like people actually care,” Morrow said. “We’ve said for years that we’re bringing ‘care’ back to ‘health care,’ because somewhere along the way, it really got lost.”

Morrow stated that his No. 1 goal as a doctor is to keep people healthy so that they do not have to return to the office often. With VillageMD, he said that his bandwidth for patients has increased, and he is able to make sure that those patients are receiving the best care possible.

Morrow said the union between his practice and VillageMD has and will continue to allow the expansion of certain services, primarily those relating to Medicare and reimbursement.

During the pandemic, telehealth, or virtual appointments, have become increasingly popular, and Morrow said those types of appointments will be able to expand.

Village Medical also offers in-home services, Village Medical at Home, meaning that patients can take advantage of in-home primary care visits by familiar practitioners.

“My goal personally, is for what was Morrow Family Medicine and for our two offices and our staff to show that we are in fact the model for what a Village Medical family practice should look like, and that we’re going to provide the best care possible, the best services possible at the time when the patients need it,” he said.

Morrow first opened his practice in 1998, operating on the Northside Hospital Forsyth campus. He expanded his services in 2016, opening a second location in Milton.

Morrow Family Medicine, since 2015, has been voted “Best of Forsyth” in Family Medicine, and is excited to continue to service the people of Forsyth County under the umbrella of VillageMD.

“I’m excited about this partnership [between Morrow Family Medicine and VillageMD], and I’m hopeful that our patients will look at this as an opportunity for them to get better care by the same people that they know and trust,” Morrow said.