NGHS COVID-19 cases have doubled in a month. Health officials warn post-Christmas spike may force tough decisions

Officials at the Northeast Georgia Health System have made a sobering plea to the community: take precautions this holiday season or local medical facilities may have to choose who they treat.

“As the number of COVID-19 cases across the region, state and nation continue to climb, Northeast Georgia Health System leaders are asking for your help – and warning another post-holiday spike may force them to start rationing care,” a news release from the system said Wednesday, Dec. 23, referencing an ongoing rise in cases observed after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Since two days before Thanksgiving, just a month ago, cases of COVID-19 positive patients at NGHS facilities have more than doubled from 133 on Nov. 24 to 296 on Dec. 23.

Health system leaders said they’re struggling to find staff and space to care for the number of people they’re seeing come into NGHS facilities, and “frontline workers are exhausted.”

“If COVID cases continue to increase, we may be forced to start making decisions about who we can treat effectively and who we have to send elsewhere or turn away,” said Dr. Clifton Hastings, chief of medical staff for Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. “That’s a decision no physician should have to make, and a situation no one in our community should have to face.”



