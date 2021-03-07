Northside Hospital expanding rollout of COVID-19 vaccine to residents beginning Monday

The Northside Hospital System continues to broaden its COVID-19 vaccine distribution to the community with vaccine clinics opening in Canton, Cumming, Lawrenceville, Roswell and Sandy Springs.

Beginning Monday, March 8, the following groups will be eligible for vaccine appointments:



· Health care workers;

· Residents and staff of long-term care facilities;

· Adults aged 65+ and their caregivers (caregivers do not need to be 65+);

· Workforce in licensed or exempt childcare programs, Pre-K, and K-12 programs;

· Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers;

· Parents of children with complex medical conditions.

Appointments are required. To make an appointment, please click on one of the links below:

· Cherokee Bluffs (Canton)

· Northside Forsyth Browns Bridge Church (Cumming)

· Northside Gwinnett Resource Center (Lawrenceville)

http://northside.bookappt.link/covid19resourcectr

· Northside Roswell Urgent Care Center (Roswell)

· Perimeter Summit (Atlanta/Sandy Springs)

Northside is administering vaccines based on current supply and cannot confirm which first dose you will receive prior to your appointment. If you have questions about your vaccine appointment or for more information, please contact Covid19vaccine@northside.com.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health for more information about the vaccine, current eligibility and the rollout to the community.

For more information, visit https://www.northside.com/covid-19.