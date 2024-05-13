Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said he has several questions and has been in touch with state leaders after he and his wife were recently struck by an alleged drunk driver who was not in the country legally.
FCN exclusive: Sheriff Freeman, wife hit by alleged undocumented drunk driver in south Georgia
