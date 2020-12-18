Northside Hospital Forsyth begins administering COVID-19 vaccines

Northside Hospital Forsyth has received its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines and has already begun administering doses.



According to Katherine Watson, the hospital systems content supervisor for marketing and public relations, hospital staff were the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starting on Thursday afternoon.

“We have designated vaccination sites at all of our hospital campuses, and are following direction from the CDC [Centers for Disease Control] and DPH [Georgia Department of Public Health] that the limited vaccine supply be administered initially to frontline health care workers and residents and patients in assisted living and rehabilitation facilities,” Watson said. “Employees and providers with the highest risk of exposure are receiving the voluntary vaccine first.”

Watson said the first to receive the vaccines “were frontline workers with the highest risks of COVID exposure – primarily emergency department and ICU physicians and staff.”

As of noon on Friday, about 80 employees and physicians had receives vaccinations: 48 on Thursday and 32 on Friday.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the first emergency use authorization of the vaccine was approved on Monday, Dec. 14, for those 16 and older.

Georgia Highlands Medical Services is also a registered vaccine site, but officials said they are awaiting additional information on the vaccine.

As of Friday, the Food and Drug Administration was evaluating a shot developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health and was expected to give it the green light soon, clearing the way for its use to begin as early as Monday.