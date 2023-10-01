The Times, a sister-newspaper to Forsyth County News, spoke this week with Dr. John Delzell, vice president and incident commander for the Northeast Georgia Health System, to help get the latest information on COVID-19 and the new vaccines. The following information was compiled based on the interview with Delzell and from local and national health organizations.
Questions about the latest on COVID-19 and the new vaccine? Here are some answers:
Latest
-
Drive-thru flu shot clinic coming to Forsyth County
-
Georgia resident dies from rare brain-eating amoeba
-
‘True happiness comes from the service of others’: U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick helps this clinic serve more patients
-
How renovations to this local health center will improve services for patients and staff