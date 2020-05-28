Weekly COVID-19 testing site opens at Forsyth Central High School

The Department of Public Health plans to hold a free COVID-19 testing event every Wednesday at Forsyth Central High School for those in the county who would like to get tested.

District 2 Public Health covers 13 counties in the state including Forsyth County, and in their effort to meet COVID-19 testing needs throughout the district, the department started a testing event this past Wednesday, May 27, which will last from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week.