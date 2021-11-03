When children ages 5 to 11 can get a vaccine

The Georgia Department of Public Health, or DPH, and health districts throughout Georgia will offer Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccine to children 5-11 years old, following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Vaccinations will begin once DPH receives clinical guidance from the CDC.

That guidance is expected in the coming days, according to a news release.

There are about 987,000 children 5-11 years old in Georgia now eligible for COVID vaccine, the release said. Vaccine providers include medical practices, pediatric practices, family medicine practices and public health clinics statewide. Pediatric COVID vaccine will also be available at pharmacies, community health centers, and schools.