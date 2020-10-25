Are recent Lake Lanier algae blooms toxic? Lake Lanier Association is testing to find out

Algae has showed up in at least a couple of places on Lake Lanier’s shoreline since heavy rains earlier this month, and the Lake Lanier Association is urging people to be careful around the lake while an algae sample is tested for toxicity.

“This growth is likely due to the amount of nutrients washed into the lake from the heavy storms,” the association said in a newsletter this week. “Additionally, the sunlight and the heavy debris layer impeding water movement have likely made ideal circumstances for growth.”

Some 2 million gallons of raw sewage flowed into Flat Creek during the heavy rains, with testing showing significantly high levels of bacteria in the water downstream from the spill. The spill took place after a pump failure at Gainesville’s Flat Creek Water Reclamation Facility, and Lake Lanier Association President Jennifer Flowers said that spill may have contributed to the algae spotted in Flat Creek in West Hall.

The algae has also been spotted in waters at Laurel Park off Cleveland Highway/U.S. 129 in North Hall, but it could be in other areas of the lake as well, Flowers said.

“Make sure that the water in the area you will be using is free of discoloration, abundant algae growth debris build up or any odors,” the Lake Lanier Association newsletter warns residents. “If you see any areas of algae growth … ensure that your pets (and you) do not enter the water.”

The group is expecting test results from algae samples in 7-10 days, Flowers said Thursday, Oct. 23.



