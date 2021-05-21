DNR: Drowning of 19-year-old confirmed on Lake Lanier

Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have confirmed the drowning of a 19-year-old male in the Young Deer Creek area of Lake Lanier on Thursday evening.

Mark McKinnon, a spokesman with the DNR's law enforcement division, said that DNR, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the Forsyth County Fire Department dive team responded to drowning at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday after "a 19-year-old male was attempting to swim across the cove when he became fatigued and went under."

McKinnon said game wardens were able to locate the body of the victim using a boat-mounded sonar, which was confirmed by a remote-operated vehicle at about 9 p.m.



"The Forsyth County dive team was able to recover the victim from 22 feet of water a short time later," McKinnon said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This story will be updated.

