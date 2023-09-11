PHOTOS: Dragon boats return to Lake Lanier Teams race across Lake Lanier Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during the 26th annual Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville. Photo by Lee Heard The 26th Annual Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival was held at Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville on Saturday, Sept. 9. Latest Here are 4 events happening on Lake Lanier this month Here's when Georgia’s first waterslide coaster is coming to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands Update: Lake Lanier drowning victim identified as Lawrenceville man Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Lanier