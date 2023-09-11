By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
PHOTOS: Dragon boats return to Lake Lanier
Teams race across Lake Lanier Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during the 26th annual Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville. Photo by Lee Heard
The 26th Annual Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival was held at Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville on Saturday, Sept. 9.