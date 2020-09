Officials with Cumming Utilities have reported a 5,000-gallon sewer spill at 1998 Buford Dam Road.

Per the sewer spill incident report, the spill happened on Thursday, Sept. 17 due to an "excessive amount of stormwater caused by Hurricane Sally entering the sewer collection system" and the spill stopped once the rain did.

The overflow went into a tributary of Lake Lanier and was not considered a major spill, according to the report.