Southern Surf Slam competition coming to Lake Lanier
The Southern Surf Slam, hosted by Surf ATL, will turn Lake Lanier Olympic Park into a wake surfing paradise on June 27-29. With competitions for all ages and skill levels, the Southern Surf Slam is sure to showcase some serious wake surfing talent. Photo provided by Surf ATL.
Lake Lanier Olympic Park will transform into a wake surfing paradise when the Southern Surf Slam comes to town June 27-29.