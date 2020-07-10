Collins talks Senate race, visits with local businesses

“From the congressional side, I like to run, and I feel like I’m about halfway through a marathon and I’m tired because it’s just been so much this year,” he said. “We started out all last year with dealing with impeachment and dealing with the issues into the first of the year, then into COVID, so our focus has been on making sure that businesses get the help that they need to keep this economy going.

“It’s a reminder that the economy did not shut down because of an inherent problem in the economy. It shut down because of the virus, that we had to take care of, so government has done well.”

Collins said his remaining time in the U.S. House seat, which he has held since 2013 and is not seeking re-election for, will be dealing with the federal budget before shifting his focus to the November elections.

In January, Collins announced his candidacy for the Senate seat held by Loeffler, who was appointed to the seat by Gov. Brian Kemp after the retirement of Sen. Johnny Isakson due to health issues.

Isakson last won re-election in 2018 for a six-year term, and this November, Loeffler and 20 other candidates in a ‘jungle primary,’ which, unlike other races where separate primaries are held for Republicans and Democrats to pick their party’s representative, will pit all candidates against each other to fill the remainder of the term.

In no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will go to a runoff on Jan. 5.

Collins was reportedly Trump’s preferred pick for the seat. The Gainesville native says being elected to the Senate would put northwest Georgia’s values on display for the entire nation.

“We’ve already proven that in the 9th District, not only have we been a voice for Georgia and the 9th District, but nationally because we worked hard in seven years to get there,” Collins said. “So, taking that voice to the Senate where I would not be new -- I know the senators, we’ve worked with them on legislation, criminal justice reform, other things we’ve worked on. It will be a chance to put Georgia on the platform to which it’s really entitled.”

Collins is an attorney, pastor and former Air Force chaplain where he served in Iraq. He said some of his biggest priorities if elected included helping the state’s business environment, with a special focus on agriculture, economic development and the tech industry.

He said, “at the end of the day, my goal is not only to stand for conservative values but also actually get things done.”

“So when you look at our communities and you look at our opioid issues or you look at our mental health problems, but also criminal justice, which we’ve authored [legislation] for the president as well, it shows that our state and our attitude is to get something done,” Collins said. “People expect us to work, not to betray our values, but to work and get something done.”